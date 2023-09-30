Suspect wanted for robbing Subway in Wareham, possibly with toy gun

WAREHAM - A suspect is wanted for an armed robbery in Wareham and police believe a toy gun may have been used.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on September 29 at the Subway on Cranberry Highway. Police said the suspect was masked and brandished a gun while ordering the employees to open the cash register. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and no employees were hurt.

Police searched the area and the suspect wasn't located. They did, however, find a toy revolver wrapped in electrical tape in a nearby ditch.

The suspect is wanted for robbing a Subway in Wareham on September 29, 2023. Wareham Police Department

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Detective Zina Kelsch at 508-295-1206, ext. 2235.