Man wanted in armed robbery at Gulf gas station in Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for the man who robbed a gas station Friday night.

It happened at the Gulf on Londonderry Turnpike at around 9:30 p.m. Friday. The cashier told police the man came in and demanded money while holding a box cutter with the blade open. The suspect got away with cash and cigarettes and headed toward Wellington Road.

Police said they searched the area with K-9's and a drone but couldn't locate the suspect.

The robbery happened on August 18, 2023 at the Gulf on Londonderry Turnpike. Manchester Police Department

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who stands 6 feet tall who was wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and black sweatpants. He also had a black cloth over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective James Pittman at 603-792-5551.