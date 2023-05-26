Police warn businesses after armed robberies at massage parlors in Cambridge, Watertown

CAMBRIDGE - Cambridge and Watertown Police are looking for an armed robber who held up two massage parlors armed with a knife, two days apart.

The first robbery happened at a spa in North Cambridge on May 14, 2023, at approximately 5:50 p.m. on the 2300 Block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Police said the suspect busted into the spa while armed with a knife and demanded money from the employees before getting away with the cash.

In that robbery, a worker chased after the suspect who brandished the knife, barely slicing him and the victim got hurt in the confrontation.

Two days later, police believe the same guy held up another massage parlor armed with a knife on Spring Street in Watertown around 4:50 p.m.

In both robberies, surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a black hoodie and black hat.

The business owners who were targeted in the frightening robberies did not feel comfortable sharing their experiences, fearing retaliation.

But neighboring businesses there on high alert.

"It's wild! This is crazy, something like this has never happened, I've been here since 2011 and this is the first time something like this is happening," said Aneury Brito, owner of A-Barber Shop in Watertown. "That's dangerous. In situations like that things could go south really quick. We have to get that guy out of the street; he's a menace to society."

So why target spas and massage parlors? Investigators say if there's cash-there's a chance.

"If there are cash transactions within certain businesses then that is a potential crime of opportunity for a suspect," said Jeremy Warnick with the Cambridge Police Department. "In this case, they were able to get away with cash."

Investigators have been warning other parlors in Watertown and Cambridge to be on the lookout for the suspect.

"The fact that it happened two days later in Watertown does show the importance of making sure we're out in front of this and doing everything we can to identify who's involved," said Warnick.

"I'm just hoping the police do their job and police get this criminal out of the street," said Brito.

Police said if the suspect is encountered, the public is asked not to try and interact with him and immediately call 911 when safe to do so.

If anyone has information regarding these incidents, please contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. To text a tip to Cambridge Police, send a text message to Tip411 (847411). Begin your message with Tip650 and then type your message.