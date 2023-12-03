Watch CBS News
Clerk at Total Wine liquor store in Dedham assaulted and robbed by armed group

By WBZ-News Staff

DEDHAM - A clerk at a liquor store in Dedham was reportedly assaulted and robbed by an armed group of people Sunday night.

It happened at the Total Wine store on Route 1 at around 8 p.m. Police said the clerk was closing the store when six to eight people assaulted them outside and stole their phone before taking off. During the assault, police said a knife was shown.

Police believe the group returned after some of them were refused service on Saturday.

The clerk was checked out by paramedics but refused further treatment.

