Clerk at Total Wine liquor store in Dedham assaulted and robbed by armed group
DEDHAM - A clerk at a liquor store in Dedham was reportedly assaulted and robbed by an armed group of people Sunday night.
It happened at the Total Wine store on Route 1 at around 8 p.m. Police said the clerk was closing the store when six to eight people assaulted them outside and stole their phone before taking off. During the assault, police said a knife was shown.
Police believe the group returned after some of them were refused service on Saturday.
The clerk was checked out by paramedics but refused further treatment.
