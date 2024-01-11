Arlington teens commended for helping to save "stranger in need"

ARLINGTON - Arlington police on Wednesday recognized three teenage boys for helping a "stranger in need" last month.

Sean Hogan, James Angell and Rugved Paraskar received civilian commendations from the department for their actions on Dec. 28. According to police, they were driving by the Capital Theater at Mass Ave. and Lake Street when they saw a car on the sidewalk.

"They pulled over to help and immediately called 911," police said.

The Arlington teenagers who saved a driver in distress. Arlington Police

The teens stayed there until first responders arrived - and then helped a police officer get the driver out of the car.

"Your kindness and compassion to help a stranger in need exemplifies your good moral character," police said. "We are so proud of you."

Officers Rachel Venuti and Joseph Canniff were awarded certificates of commendation for performing CPR and using a defibrillator to save the driver's life after determining he was unresponsive and suffering from a medical incident. The driver made a full recovery and attended the ceremony to thank his rescuers in person.

The teenage boys and Arlington police officers with the driver they saved. Arlington Police

"Congratulations on a job well done!" police said.