Driver outside Arlington Stop & Shop hits 2 pedestrians, 1 parked car in parking lot

ARLINGTON -- An 87-year-old driver crashed into two pedestrians and a parked car at Stop & Shop in Arlington on Saturday morning.

Officers said an 87-year-old man from Belmont was pulling into the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on Massachusetts Avenue when he hit a parked car that was unoccupied. He then slammed his car into the outside of the building. The driver then put the car in reverse and hit multiple pedestrians.

Arlington Police say they were called to the scene at around 10:15 a.m. and emergency care was given to the people who were injured.

The two pedestrians, a 61-year-old Arlington woman and a 70-year-old Randolph man, were taken to local hospitals. At this time, the severity of their injuries is not known.

The driver was treated at the scene and also taken to a hospital. The woman in the parked car was not hurt.

As of Saturday afternoon, the accident is under investigation.