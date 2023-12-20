Watch CBS News
Arlington Catholic High School teacher resigns amid allegations of "inappropriate contact" with students

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

ARLINGTON – A former Arlington Catholic High School teacher is under investigation after students reported "inappropriate contact" with them.

The school says students came forward last week.

The teacher resigned Thursday and was escorted from the building.

The school has not identified the teacher or said what the allegations are.

According to the district, Arlington police are investigating the allegations.

"Our priority is to ensure a safe learning environment for the entire ACHS/SAS community. We are proud of our faculty members who promptly and without hesitation brought this incident to the Administration. All members of our community take seriously their role to protect our students and the school community as a whole," the district said in a statement.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 7:06 AM EST

