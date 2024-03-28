Rentals and condos would be required to allow pets under proposed bylaw in Arlington

Proposed bylaw would have condos and rentals required to allow pets in Arlington

ARLINGTON - A new bylaw proposed by Arlington animal would require rental and condominium agreements to allow common household pets.

"An animal is like a family member. I would be heartbroken if I had to separate from my cat," said Paul Schlichtman, who's behind the legislation. He said the bylaw would allow residents to own common household pets like dogs and cats, plus some others.

"We do mention rabbits and hamsters and guinea pigs and fish. No pet policy would not be legal if this bylaw is passed," said Schlichtman.

Schlitchman and his co-authors have the support of animal agencies including the MSPCA, who are concerned the housing crisis in Massachusetts is worse for families with animals.

"At a time when there is a housing crisis, for people with animals it's even more difficult to try keep their family together," said MSPCA Director of Advcacy Kara Holmquist. "Problems with finding housing is almost always the number one reason for people surrendering their animals." She added tenants with pets often remain tenants for longer. "There's precedent that shows that having pets in different types of housing works well."

"You shouldn't be forced to choose between housing and your beloved cat," said Schlichtman.

But not all neighbors agree.

"Pets are great but I was a little concerned about some of the other impacts it might have on people," said Arlington resident Steve Berczuk, who said landlords may be losing their rights. "It's their house and they want have some control over it. They might be allergic to cats especially with the larger animals, they might have some trauma associated with that."

The bylaw does have restrictions, including requiring all animals to be licensed and spayed or neutered. It also gives landlords the right to charge additional fees for pets.

"We're trying to meet any reasonable objections," said Schlichtman. "You'd have to be a responsible pet owner."

The bylaw will go to a town meeting in April. It will need a majority vote and if it gets that, it will be sent to the attorney general's office for approval.