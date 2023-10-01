Apples and pumpkins ready for picking at farms as sunny weather returns

NATICK - Lots of smiles and happy kids at Belkin Family Look Out Farm in Natick as the rain is finally gone and the sun is out, the perfect weather for apple picking.

"Our business, like many others, are very weather dependent so we've had some sunshine today and it's the weekend, so two key ingredients for a busy day," Jay Mofenson said. He said this weather is key for business after a very soaked-filled summer and early fall.

"It's been a challenge, you've had a lot of humidity, a lot of just unending rain, especially very rainy on the weekends, so in fact, this is our only second sunny day of the season," Mofenson said. He said the farm's peach and pear crops were impacted by the heavy rain but the apples and pumpkins are ready for the picking.

On Sunday, families were making the most of the 180-acre farm. The apples are perfect for the picking. The barnyard children's play area was packed with kids. And there's lots of barbecue and cider on the menu. "It's been raining every single day really, it wears on you," said Britney Lyons, who was visiting the orchard with her family.