Police departments warn parents about Apple's new iPhone iOS 17 feature

DIGHTON – Several police departments in Massachusetts are sharing a warning for parents about a new Apple software update.

Police in Dighton and Andover were among those issuing a warning on social media following the recent iOS 17 software release.

"If you have an iPhone and have done the recent Apple iOS 17 update, they have set a new feature called NameDrop defaulted to ON. This feature allows the sharing of your contact info just by bringing your phones close together," police posted.

The departments suggested parents turn this default off by going to settings, then general. From there, you can select AirDrop, then "Bringing Devices Together," and toggle it to off.

Police suggested parents change the setting on their children's phones, iPads and other Apple devices.