Watch CBS News
Local News

Police departments warn parents about Apple's new iPhone iOS 17 feature

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

Apple urges iPhone, iPad users to update operating systems
Apple urges iPhone, iPad users to update operating systems 00:18

DIGHTON – Several police departments in Massachusetts are sharing a warning for parents about a new Apple software update.

Police in Dighton and Andover were among those issuing a warning on social media following the recent iOS 17 software release.

"If you have an iPhone and have done the recent Apple iOS 17 update, they have set a new feature called NameDrop defaulted to ON. This feature allows the sharing of your contact info just by bringing your phones close together," police posted.

The departments suggested parents turn this default off by going to settings, then general. From there, you can select AirDrop, then "Bringing Devices Together," and toggle it to off.

Police suggested parents change the setting on their children's phones, iPads and other Apple devices.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 10:59 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.