Apparent ransom note revealed in Ana Walshe murder investigation documents

DEDHAM — Police have released the records from the investigation into the murder of Ana Walshe, including what appears to be a ransom note sent to police.

Over 800 pages of details have been made public in the investigation of Ana Walshe's murder and one piece stands out from the rest.

A Cohasset detective said he received an email from a Richard Walker on January 7 — days after Ana disappeared — asking for money.

"We have the so named Ana Walshe with us here," the note said. "We had a deal worth $127,000.. she messed up.. we have her here with us and if she doesn't pay the money…then she'll never be back, and we know that the police and the FBI are involved.. good luck finding us."

Police said they immediately thought the email was suspicious because it had no instructions on how or when to respond.

Also in the investigation paperwork were details of an interview with Brian Walshe inside his home when police say one of his kids came into the room holding Ana's sunglasses.

Walshe then asked the kid where they found the sunglasses.

Following the interview, police searched the home again. The only things inside that seemed to belong to Ana were some clothes and the sunglasses.

Walshe, who is accused of the murder of his wife, appeared in court Thursday.

Prosecutors presented their case against him saying Walshe killed his wife because he thought she was having an affair.

Walshe's attorneys argue that there is no murder weapon, no body, and no motive.