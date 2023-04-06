It Happens Here: Dighton's Apache Way Farm Rescue saving abused animals with trust

DIGHTON - Lori Matta loves animals and she's seen what neglect looks like.

She owns Apache Way Farm Rescue in Dighton, where she takes in abused animals, mostly horses.

"I'm just a human that fell in love with animals and wanted to stop the abuse," Matta told WBZ-TV. "Whipping, punching. I've got a lot that were beat with two by fours."

She makes sure the animals are never abused again. Matta rehabilitates by building trust.

"Well it took me a lot of hours sitting in a stall. Not touching, not reaching, just sitting there with a bag of animal crackers. Once they took a step to me, that was a good thing," she said.

Matta then teaches that patience to her team of helpers.

"But when I can pass on and see that somebody else other than me has made that difference in the horse, it's like watching a baby take their first step," she told WBZ.

She never wants animals to have to go through the abuse that these have been through.

"I'm pleading to the world please, surrender your animal before it gets emaciated," she said.

Apache Way serves as their safe space and, hopefully, their forever home.

"When you see these animals come out of that fear zone. All you can do, tears come down your eyes," she said.

For more information, visit their website.