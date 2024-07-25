Patriots training camp: Antonio Gibson doesn't practice, but takes the field on Day 2

FOXBORO -- Antonio Gibson missed the first day of practice, but the New England running back returned to the field Thursday for Day 2 of Patriots training camp.

Gibson didn't participate in any drills on Thursday, and made his way to one of the side fields behind Gillette Stadium after stretching with his new teammates. But he was in uniform after opening camp on the non-football injury for an undisclosed ailment, an indication that he's been cleared by the team -- or at least very close to it.

On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo expressed optimism that Gibson would not be on the sideline for very long.

"No concern at all," Mayo said of the injury. "He's on the active roster still. When he's ready to go, he'll be out here."

Taking part in drills will be the next step for Gibson, who was signed in the offseason to play an important role in New England's new-look offense. He caught 48 passes on 59 targets last season for the Washington Commanders, but both of those numbers should go up with Gibson set to fill the pass-catching back role in Alex Van Pelt's offense.

The Patriots haven't had a true pass-catching back since James White's final season in 2021, which has left Rhamondre Stevenson to handle a heavy loud of the New England backfield the last two seasons. Signing Gibson should give quarterback Jacoby Brissett a nice safety net on third downs this season.