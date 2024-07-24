Antonio Gibson and 4 other Patriots not practicing as training camp starts

FOXBORO -- While the Patriots will hold their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, five veteran players will begin their camp on the sidelines.

Running back Antonio Gibson is the biggest name on the list, as he'll begin his first season in New England on the active/non-football injury list. Four other Patriots -- offensive lineman Jake Andrews, receiver Kendrick Bourne, guard Cole Strange, and linebacker Sione Takitaki --- were placed on the active/physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.

All five players can be removed from the NFI or PUP at anytime, which would clear the way for them to begin practicing.

Not having Gibson to start camp is a surprise, and his placement on the non-football injury list is an indication that he was hurt away from the training facility. The Patriots signed Gibson to a three-year deal in free agency to slot in behind Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart, and he figured to be featured as the team's third-down, pass-catching back this season.

Ahead of Wednesday's practice, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said he didn't anticipate Gibson to be sidelined for long.

"He'll be back out there relatively soon. It was more of a procedural thing we had to go through," said Mayo.

His absence to start camp will mean more time for unproven running backs like Kevin Harris (entering his third NFL season), JaMycal Hasty, and undrafted rookie Deshaun Fenwick until Gibson returns. If this does turn into a long-term injury concern, Eliot Wolf may have to hit the free-agent market again to bolster the team's depth at running back.

Meanwhile, Bourne and Strange beginning the year on PUP was expected with both players recovering from season-ending injuries last season. Bourne tore his ACL in late October and the expectation was that he wouldn't be ready for the start of camp this year. There is no timetable for Strange, who reportedly tore the patellar tendon in his left knee last season.

Takitaki missed time in the spring and Andrews was limited in minicamp, so their spot on PUP is no shock either. Takitaki was signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, while Andrews is looking to secure his spot on the depth chart after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.