Antonio Brown shares private text message from Tom Brady: "You are demonstrating very poor decisions"

BOSTON -- Not all that long ago, Tom Brady did everything within his power to bring Antonio Brown on board with his football team -- first with the New England Patriots, then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though Brown's Patriots stint was short-lived, the receiver joined up with Brady in Tampa in 2020 and helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl.

Of course, that relationship has since soured, with Brown quitting on the team in the middle of a game last season. Brown has since taken various shots at Brady on social media.

That continued -- in a way -- this week when Brown posted a private message from Brady to his 1.5 million followers on Snapchat.

The message from Brady was dated May 10, 2021. Through the litany of controversies Brown has found himself in, it's unclear what specifically prompted this message from Brady. Nevertheless, the message reads like one from a concerned and disappointed parent.

"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you," Brady wrote, at least according to Brown's screen shot. "You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior. When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible."

Brady added: "I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months. You have seemed to have lost that humility and that APG. You have gone from hanging around good quality people that had genuine interest in seeing you succeed, to seeing others whose lives are erratic and out of control and leading you down a negative path."

It should be noted that there's no way to verify that Brady actually sent this message, but Brown does make a habit of posting screen shots of texts to his Snapchat.

Brown ended up finalizing his new contract with the Bucs a couple of weeks after that message, so the issue -- whatever it was -- appears to have been temporarily resolved between the two. Brown would end up catching 52 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns that season before his infamous mid-game exit during the Bucs' win over the Jets. Brown has yet to play in the NFL since that day.