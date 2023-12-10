Watch CBS News
Antisemitic graffiti found in several buildings at UMass Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

SOUTH BOSTON - An investigation is underway after antisemitic graffiti was found on UMass Boston's campus.

In a letter sent to the school community, Chancellor Marcelo Suarez-Orozco said the graffiti was found last week in bathrooms in several buildings. He called it a hate crime and said a criminal investigation is taking place.

"We cannot idly stand by when targeted actions of hate are perpetuated in the midst of our community. Among the principal lessons from the history of antisemitism is a call to disavow and condemn antisemitism of any kind in all its immoral forms, unequivocally and decisively," said Suarez-Orozco in the letter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call UMass Boston Police at 617-287-5555.

