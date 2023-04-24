Watch CBS News
Community gathers for anti-hate rally in Natick after anti-Semitic graffiti found near West Natick Commuter Rail station

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

NATICK - Members of the community gathered in Natick Sunday for an event to denounce hate crimes.

The event comes days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found on a bridge near the West Natick Commuter Rail station. The graffiti has since been covered up with chalk art but will be permanently painted over on Monday.

The group marched across the bridge and held a flag with the word "peace" on it. Organizers said it's important to show unity against such acts of hate.

Natick Police are investigating who left the graffiti.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 10:17 PM

