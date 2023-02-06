Founder of Magellan Jets helping kids at Camp Harbor View experience new opportunities

QUINCY - Growing up in Worcester, Anthony Tivnan never dreamed that he would become one of the first ever Black founders of a airline company, Magellan Jets in Quincy. He faced adversity.

"In full transparency, it was extremely difficult in my earlier years. There was a lot of self doubt and lack of confidence. I would go into these corporations where I looked different," he told WBZ-TV.

But from that experience, Tivnan grew stronger and he is now giving back. He is on the board of directors at Camp Harbor View. They give kids and families and one of a kind summer camp.

"You know what we are doing here at Camp Harbor View is exposing and opening minds to the possibilities that exist," Tivnan said.

Get this, the kids get on a boat and leave the city and head to Long Island in Boston Harbor.

"So this idea of sort of exposing kids to amazing opportunities that are right in their backyard. You know most of our kids are from Dorchester, Roxbury, Mattapan. They have never been out of their neighborhood. They get on this boat and they think they are going far away and we point and the gas tank from Dorchester is right there," Lisa Fortenberry, the camp's executive vice president, told WBZ.

It's on the island where they play, design, communicate and maybe see a realization of their dreams. Tivnan has been in their shoes and he can understand.

"There's a lot of entrepreneurs running around this building. They just need the tools to develop and take that passion and take those thoughts," he told WBZ.

"He is like the epitome of what you would ask for when you think about a champion for young people, a champion for young people of color and for Camp Harbor View. We are so grateful," Fortenberry said.

For more information on Camp Harbor View, visit their website.