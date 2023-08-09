Hundreds of motorcyclists will join funeral procession for Navy veteran set to be buried alone

WEYMOUTH - Hundreds of motorcycle riders will see a local veteran off to his final resting place. He was set to be buried alone.

Anthony Meizis was a Lance Corporal in the Navy during the time of the Vietnam War. He is set to be buried at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Meizis paid for funeral services at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in Weymouth. Trouble came when the funeral home was struggling to find any family to attend. Meizis has a cousin in the area, but she is disabled, and unable to make it.

Navy veteran Anthony Meizis CBS Boston

The funeral director, Cara Johnson, contacted a veteran group called No Veteran Buried Alone. They perform motorcycle processions for veterans in need of support, and have connections to the American Legion Riders. When the Department of Mass American Legion Riders put out an all call on Facebook, Johnson's phone began to ring over and over.

"Lots of veterans in every town have called, and they are going to have American Legion Riders. Over 100, maybe a lot more than that," smiled Johnson. "I had no idea it would go crazy like this."

The numbers continue to climb, and anyone is welcome to join. People participating are asked to be at the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Friday.