Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's held in Andover

ANDOVER - The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's was held Sunday in Andover.

Nationally, the walk takes place in more than 600 communities and is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. While participants don't have to pay to walk, they're encouraged to raise funds to help the Alzheimer's Association.

WBZ TV's Courtney Cole emceed the event in Andover. CBS Boston

WBZ TV's Courtney Cole emceed the event. Recently, she profiled one of the people taking part in the walk in honor of his wife.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 9:12 PM

