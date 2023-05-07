Annual 'Walk for Hunger' returns to Boston Common for first time since 2019

BOSTON - The annual "Walk for Hunger" returned to Boston Common Sunday for the first time since 2019, when it went virtual due to the Covid pandemic.

Money raised from the walk benefits the local non-profit Project Bread, whose mission is to ensure children and families have reliable access to food. Project Bread's CEO said the organization's work is critical in helping people who are food insecure.

"Right now, over 20 percent of families with children are food insecure here in Massachusetts," said Erin McAleer, the president and CEO of Project Bread. "That's double the rate we saw prior to the pandemic when it was about 8.9 percent of families with children, so unfortunately, we are still very much in a crisis right now. So the funds raised today are critical in our work to make sure people across the state are connected to food resources."

Sunday's event raised more than a million dollars to provide food assistance to children and families across Massachusetts.