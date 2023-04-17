Watch CBS News
Annual 'Tough Ruck' marathon held in Concord ahead of Boston Marathon

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CONCORD - The first Boston Marathon medals were handed out Sunday as runners took part in the annual "Tough Ruck" marathon in Concord.

One thousand military personnel, first responders and civilians participated in the 26.2-mile trek, which follows along paths dating back to the Revolutionary War. Many did so in full military gear.

Participants carried rucks, or backpacks, which can weigh up to 40 pounds. Many of the backpacks also featured ribbons listing the names of fallen servicemembers.

Each finisher was awarded an official Boston Marathon medal. The race helped raise money for the Military Friends Foundation, which supports military families facing hardship.

