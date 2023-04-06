18-year-old college student elected Town Meeting member in Belmont

BELMONT - An 18-year-old determined to make a change in his community just won the election for Town Meeting member in Belmont.

"In a town run by volunteer government, you need people who are enthusiastic," said Angus Abercrombie.

The 18-year-old Emerson College freshman is a newly elected Town Meeting member for his native Belmont. And between classes, he's ready to get to work in local government.

"Living in a town, every time you go down your driveway and hit a bump in the road or you go to school and notice teachers are getting cut or class is getting bigger, that's interacting with local government," he said, of where his interest began.

And Angus is walking the walk; since the first week of January up to the local election Tuesday, he's spent his free time knocking on every door of Precinct 8. That's almost 900 addresses.

"His was so thoughtful and really well researched; I thought, even if I hadn't known him, he's really committed to it and really wants to make a difference," said Belmont voter Anne Adams of Abercrombie's written position.

"I love to see this younger generation really being motivated and proactive in their communities. It takes a lot of strength and character, and he definitely embodies that," said Belmont voter Laura O'Rourke.

Twelve new members representing each precinct are elected every year. The almost 300-members total serve 3-year terms. Looking ahead to their spring vote on Belmont's budget and bylaws, Abercrombie hopes to inspire other neighbors to get involved.

"The key word there is representative. We need young people, we need people of color, we need working people, people of lower incomes. I'm doing my best to show if you fight for it anyone can do it," Abercrombie said.