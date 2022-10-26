Vanessa Marcotte murder suspect Angelo Colon-Ortiz expected to change plea

WORCESTER – Angelo Colon-Ortiz is due in court Wednesday and is expected to change his plea in the killing of Vanessa Marcotte.

Marcotte, a 27-year-old Google employee from New York, was visiting her mother in Princeton on August 7, 2016 when she failed to return from a run. Her body was found hours later naked and burned off Brooks Station Road, just a half mile from her mother's home.

Colon-Ortiz was arrested several months later. Prosecutors said he was working as a delivery driver at the time of Marcotte's death.

Blood was found under Marcotte's fingernails and that DNA evidence allegedly linked Colon-Ortiz to the murder.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said Colon-Ortiz, who had previously pleaded not guilty, will be in court Wednesday for the anticipated change of plea hearing. The trial had been expected to begin in December.