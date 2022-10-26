Vanessa Marcotte murder suspect Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleads guilty

WORCESTER – Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded guilty Wednesday in the killing of Vanessa Marcotte.

Marcotte, a 27-year-old Google employee from New York, was visiting her mother in Princeton on August 7, 2016 when she failed to return from a run. Her body was found hours later naked and burned off Brooks Station Road, just a half mile from her mother's home.

Colon-Ortiz was arrested several months later and charged with first degree murder and unarmed robbery. As part of the plea agreement, the murder charge was reduced to second degree.

Prosecutors said Colon-Ortiz was working as a delivery driver at the time of Marcotte's death.

Colon-Ortiz faces a 20-year prison sentence for the robbery and 25 years to life in prison for second degree murder.

Family members in the courtroom sobbed as prosecutors presented evidence to the judge. An autopsy showed Marcotte was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma.

Blood was found under Marcotte's fingernails and that DNA evidence allegedly linked Colon-Ortiz to the murder.

The trial had been expected to begin in December.

Before the judge accepted the plea, family members gave a series of victim impact statements.

Steve Therien, Marcotte's uncle, said her father died just 10 days ago. Vanessa was his only child.

"Let's keep this monster off the streets... I'll be dead long before he gets a parole hearing," Marcotte's father said, according to Therien.

Rossana Marcotte, Vanessa's mother, said she hopes Colon-Ortiz stays in prison for the rest of his life.

Marcotte's aunt choked back tears as she addressed the courtroom.

"She was a living, vibrant human being with hopes and dreams like us," she said. "I lost something that day."