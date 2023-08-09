Woman goes into labor during Pink concert at Fenway Park, walks to hospital and gives birth

Woman goes into labor at Pink concert, walks to hospital to give birth

BOSTON - A Pink fan from upstate New York welcomed a baby boy after going into labor during the singer's concert at Fenway Park on August 1.

Angela Mercer, her sister-in-law and her mother traveled from Albany for the concert to celebrate her mother's birthday. Shortly after arriving for the show, Mercer, who was 31 weeks pregnant, started having contractions and called her doctor.

"She called me back right when we had looked at our seats and she said I think that is more than Braxton Hicks and go to the hospital," Angela told WBZ-TV.

Easier said than done, going against the crowds arriving for the show. Mercer and her family walked to Brigham and Women's Hospital from Fenway Park.

"Uber and Lyft, we ordered one of each and they weren't going to get there so I decided we had to walk, because the baby was breech and I knew that," Mercer said. "I was very concerned he was in distress. You don't know what's going on in there."

Dad Ace was back home in New York had even less of an idea what was going on. He last heard from his wife as she was being rushed into Brigham and Women's for a C-section.

"She started having a contraction and was in a lot of pain and kind of dropped the phone," Ace Mercer told WBZ. "I heard the baby's heartbeat in the background and the nurses saying 'OK there's a heartbeat' and there was just a lot of commotion."

Angela and Aycen Hart Mercer Angela Mercer

Mercer gave birth to her son, who she named Aycen Hart. He was born on his grandmother's birthday.

"The doctors don't have any major concerns. It's amazing. He was so early; a lot of things could have gone wrong. We're in a good spot and just so happy," Angela said.

Aycen Hart is now at a NICU at a hospital in Albany.

Angela and Ace expressed gratitude to the "exceptional team" at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

"The medical, case management, and social work staff guided us confidently with their knowledge and expertise, all while being personable, empathetic, and engaging. We are sincerely appreciative," Mercer said.

While Mercer and her family missed the concert, they said they ended receiving the greatest gift of all.

They are happily looking forward to a rain check on Pink.

"We need to reschedule! Whenever her next tour is," Angela said.