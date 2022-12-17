Watch CBS News
Freetown Police use drone to find 2-year-old in the woods after mother is arrested for stabbing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

FREETOWN -- Police in Freetown used a thermal camera drone to find a two-year-old who went missing after their mother was arrested for a stabbing. Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing a 61-year-old in the face. 

Police said they were called to the scene around 8:20 p.m. when the victim showed up at a neighbor's house. When officers arrived, Duarte took her child and ran away. 

After a brief search, Duarte was found and arrested but the toddler was still missing. 

The child was found in the woods by a drone with a thermal camera just before 11 p.m., police said. 

Along with the drone, a K9, and search and rescue teams from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council were involved in the search. Neighbors were notified with a reverse 911 call.

Duarte was taken to the hospital and then booked at the Freetown police station. She was charged with attempted murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. 

Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned at the Fall River Justice Center on Monday. 

The victim's condition and identity are unknown at this time. 

