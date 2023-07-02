'Get well Gabe,' Needham nutrition shop raises money for 17-year-old battling brain tumor

NEEDHAM - Needham Nutrition held a fundraiser Saturday to help 17-year-old Angel Gabriel Quezada, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year.

"His tumor was very, very serious. He had been complaining about headaches for an ongoing of six months. He finally went to the hospital again to re-check it and they found he had a very large brain tumor right behind his eye," Gabe's sister Gabriela Quezada told WBZ-TV.

He's had three surgeries and recently had the tumor removed. But he's had to learn to walk and speak again.

"He's super, super positive about it. He's honestly the strongest person I know," Gabriela said.

Gabe is very much into health and fitness and big fan of Needham Nutrition. In fact, he and his teammates come here before or after workouts. When the owners heard about his tumor they jumped in to help.

"Today we are giving all our net proceeds, all to his GoFundMe account, which is hopefully helping his family," Clint Grimberg of Needham Nutrition told WBZ.

There was also support from Gabe's classmates and friends. Sam Murray was in Gabe's gym class and showed her support by buying smoothies for her family.

"Get well soon and keep pushing we are all here for you," Murray said.

"Get well Gabe, we're all here for you," a woman who knows him through Needham wrestling told WBZ.

Gabe was recently discharged and now begins his long road to recovery and grateful for all the support.

"It's been so, so amazing. My family and I are super grateful because Needham Nutrition has allowed us to open doors for Gabe," Gabriela said.