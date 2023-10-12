Clothes donation program helps Worcester students learn how to run a non-profit

WORCESTER - Tucked in the basement of South High Community School in Worcester is Andy's Attic.

It's not in an attic, but it is a non-profit inside the school that provides free clothes to students and anyone in the community who needs it.

"It's really inspiring to be a part of it," marketing teacher Dan Boyle told WBZ-TV.

He and another teacher are the adults who assist with the attic. The distinction of "assist" is important because the attic is actually completely run by the students. On a normal day inside the attic, you'll see football players buying diapers, students answering requests by email, and packing orders like a well-oiled machine. All before 10 in the morning.

"We're touching so many people's lives, and it feels really good to know that. The amount of names and orders we get is crazy," said South High student Alexa Benson. She's one of the students who run the website, social media accounts and answer emails.

"They take the donations, organize the donations, put everything away, fill the orders for people," Boyle explained.

"We're always reaching out and helping people, so it feels good to know you're helping the community," South High student Solimar Rivera told WBZ. She also helps run the social media and answers emails from people requesting clothing.

The students who participate are in the marketing classes at South High where they also learn the business side of how to run a non-profit.

"There is a lot of real-world business experience being gained here. They're writing grants in here to raise money and they're learning the previous two weeks next door about what a grant is, how to write that grant," Boyle explained.

He says it's a place where every kid can succeed and at the same time gain empathy and understanding for others.

"You really see the best in kids in here because you see kids come in and they're helping people they don't even know just because it's the right thing to do," Boyle told WBZ.

"I love it. Any students at South if they need a sweatshirt or a change of clothes, they can come down here at any time of the day and grab whatever they need," Benson said. They offer the clothing request form in 10 different languags.

The closet was started in memory of Andrew Reese, a Shrewsbury student who died in a car crash on his way to school in 2010. His family started the idea and a former volunteer brought it to South High once it expanded. Now they fill hundreds of orders every week.

For more information, visit their website.