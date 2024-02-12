Mahomes, Kelce tout Andy Reid as the greatest coach of all time after Super Bowl LVIII victory

FOXBORO -- You can go ahead and attach that "dynasty" tag to the Kansas City Chiefs after the franchise won its second straight Super Bowl and third in the last five years on Sunday night. Now the conversation will shift to GOAT chatter for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Mahomes, who now owns a trio of three Super Bowl rings and Super Bowl MVP trophies, has a ways to go before catching Tom Brady. The 28-year-old continues to say as much, too. There may come a day when he reaches Brady's unprecedented level of seven Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl MVPs, but he still has a long road to reach that stratosphere.

But when it comes to his head coach, Mahomes says there has been no one better than Reid, who became just the fifth NFL head coach to win three Super Bowls with Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Reid is now in rare air with Bill Belichick, Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh, and Joe Gibbs, and only Belichick and Noll own more Super Bowl wins than Reid, with six and four, respectively.

"He's one of the best coaches of all time. I believe he's the best coach of all time," Mahomes said after Sunday's overtime victory. "I know he doesn't have the trophies yet, and I have a lot of respect for some of those great coaches. But the way he's able to navigate every single team he has, and continue to have success no matter where he's at."

"I got the greatest coach this game has ever seen," said Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. "He's unbelievable, and not only at not only dialing up plays and having everybody prepared.

"He's one of the best leaders of men that I've ever seen in my life. He's helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion and channeling that passion," added Kelce, who just a few hours earlier bumped and shouted at his head coach on the sideline. "I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get. I just love him."

While Reid is 65 and many wonder how much longer he'll want to keep going as a head coach, the race to the top of the NFL record books is well within his reach. It would take a lot to match Belichick in terms of Super Bowl victories, but Reid may do something that Belichick hasn't been able to accomplish since losing Tom Brady: Climb to the top of the NFL's all time wins list.

Only Don Shula (328), George Halas (318), and Belichick (302) own more regular season victories than Reid, who is up to 258. With the Chiefs averaging 12 wins per season over the last nine years, Reid could potentially get to the top shortly after turning 70.

He's 63 wins behind Shula for the most combined wins all time, with Belichick just 14 wins away from surpassing Shula. Belichick will not be adding to his total in 2024 though, while it feels like a safe bet to pencil Reid and the Chiefs in for at least 10 wins next season.

Belichick is the only coach with more postseason victories with 31, but Reid is now just five wins behind him at 26. Reid could be just a few postseasons away from claiming the top spot in that column in the NFL history books.

Of course, Belichick was the head coach for a pair of dynastic runs in New England. After winning three Super Bowls in four years in the early 2000s, Brady and Belichick went on to win three in a five-year span. So Reid and Mahomes need to either add to their current dynasty, or go on another Super Bowl frenzy a few years down the road.

Despite his incredible run of success with the Chiefs, Reid remains as humble as ever. He didn't even want to classify his squad as a "dynasty," saying that's really up to the writers. And on Monday, with the luster of his third Super Bowl victory still shining bright in Las Vegas, Reid also didn't want to discuss the Chiefs potentially being the first team to ever threepeat in the Super Bowl.

"I don't think a lot about that," he said. "But that would be a pretty neat thing to do."

Reid is happy just soaking in his latest Super Bowl victory, and doesn't want to get too far ahead of anything. But as he and the Chiefs continue to rack up win after win in the regular season -- and on the NFL's biggest stage -- his quest for the top of the NFL record books will get further thrust into the spotlight.