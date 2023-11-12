Andover and striking teachers hope to reach deal in time for school Monday

"Cautiously optimistic"; Andover hoping to reach settlement with teachers before start of school Monday

ANDOVER - Teachers and the school committee in Andover hope they can reach a new deal soon and end the union's strike so everyone can return to classes Monday.

Both sides resumed negotiations Sunday afternoon at town hall, a day after the union said "significant progress" was made during talks Saturday.

The teachers want better pay for instructional aides, better benefits and protected preparation time. The town said it has offered increased salaries and wages, additional elementary school prep time and expanded paid parental leave.

The union announced their strike Thursday night and started picketing Friday, causing school to be cancelled.

Teachers' strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and the school committee has gone to court to shut it down.

There are more than 5,500 students in Andover Public Schools.