Andover hoping to reach settlement with teachers before start of school Monday

ANDOVER - Students in Andover missed school Friday as the Andover School Committee and members of the Andover Education Association tried to reach a settlement that would prevent the strike from going into next week.

Hundreds of teachers and supporters gathered on the town green chanting "contract now!" They're demanding raises, more class prep time, and benefits.

State labor officials say the strike is illegal. They're pursuing a court order to stop it and have sent a state mediator to help with negotiations.

"It's awesome," said fifth grader Michael Barry. "I think it's better being at school 'cause you get to learn," said his second grade brother Charlie. "I really think that what they're asking for isn't unreasonable and if having my kids at home to support that is what we need to do, then it's what we'll do," said their mother, Stephanie.

Andover teacher Frank McCall CBS Boston

The school committee posted a statement. "Our offers increase salaries and wages, provide additional...prep time, and expand parental leave, while staying within our budget parameters..."

Pay for instructional aides is a sticking point. "You can get an entry level food service job for that money and what we do is a lot harder," said Judy Bogasian, a member of the negotiating team.

"I'm a 5th grade teacher," said Frank McCall, who led teachers in a chant. "I left business 23 years ago because I thought I would love teaching. I love it. This is my last year. Get me back in there!"