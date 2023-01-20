Andover, Danvers hockey teams honor Colleen Ritzer's legacy of kindness

ANDOVER - When Andover and Danvers ice hockey teams took the ice Thursday night, the girls wore pink laces on their skates, pink paint on their faces, and Ritzer proudly across their backs. Little details Colleen Ritzer would love.

"The little things. She didn't need a lot to enjoy life," said her mother Peggie Ritzer, smiling.

The fundraising game supports a scholarship in honor of the beloved Danvers High math teacher killed near her classroom ten years ago. Colleen's bright, beautiful, sweet spirit was stolen. But kindness and good deeds in her name have never stopped.

"Colleen is a very good role model. Her legacy is kindness and compassion. These girls embody that," said Andover parent Barbie Higgins.

Since the scholarship was created ten years ago, the Ritzers have raised more than $440,000. That money, in Colleen's name, has helped close to 90 students working to become teachers themselves.

Colleen Ritzer (Facebook photo)

"When we look at the applications, we're looking for people who are going to be teachers like Colleen," said Peggie, proudly.

The generosity has made such a difference, just like Colleen did.

"I actually went to Assumption for two years where Colleen went. Then I transferred to Endicott. It helped me get through college. I continue to think about her every day I teach. I teach first grade now, in Beverly. She had an amazing impact on so many people," said Kristen McCarthy, who played in the game as a former Danvers student, was a recipient of the scholarship, and now coaches.

These two towns, where Colleen was from and where she taught, they never forget. And that means everything to the Ritzers.

"She was a great person. I'm glad to see people remembering her and carrying on the way she lived," said Colleen's dad, Tom Ritzer.