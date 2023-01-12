"Praying for some answers": Vigil held for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET - A vigil was held for Ana Walshe in Cohasset Thursday evening. The mother of three has been missing since New Year's Day.

Religious leaders who organized the vigil on the Cohasset Common said it was important to bring everyone together.

"We feel so many emotions in the midst of these unfolding events. Anger, horror, confusion," a speaker at the vigil said.

The community came together to find a way to deal with the uncertainty. Walshe's friends are devastated.

"This investigation, even to this day 11 days later, we still don't have answers on where she is and what really happened, and there's big question marks everywhere," said friend Pamela Bardhi. "So we are just praying for closure. Praying for some answers."

Vigil organizers say it's a simple act, but a much needed one to bring people together.

Ana Walshe Photo from Cohasset Police

"As a mom and a local in the community, its heartbreaking," said Alison Sheerin, who attended the vigil. "I feel like everyone in the community just feels like they want to do something and need to something, but everyone is feeling a little bit hopeless right now."

What this community doesn't have and wants is answers. Ana Walshe was last seen early new year's morning, her husband telling investigators she was called to Washington DC for a work emergency at her real estate firm. She was reported missing three days later.

So far, her husband, 47-year-old Brian Walshe, has been charged with misleading investigators, who have searched Cohasset and beyond for evidence in the case that's still being analyzed.

Friends are not giving up hope. "I'm just lifting her up with all the greatest spirits, and just praying for the best outcome," Bardhi said.