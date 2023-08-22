New DNA analysis in Ana Walshe murder investigation expected in 2 weeks

Police seek new clues in Ana Walshe disappearance in Peabody

Police seek new clues in Ana Walshe disappearance in Peabody

Police seek new clues in Ana Walshe disappearance in Peabody

PEABODY - The Norfolk District Attorney's Office expects to have new DNA results in the Ana Walshe case in the next two weeks.

The 39-year-old mother was last seen alive early on New Year's Day at her home in Cohasset. She has not been found.

Investigators say they found evidence of her death in a trash facility and charged her husband Brian with murder.

In a new court filing Tuesday, prosecutors said they are expecting some DNA analysis from an independent lab within the next two weeks, though they did not say what's being tested.

Massachusetts State Police were in Peabody Tuesday searching an area in connection with the case. Prosecutors said two people called police saying there may be something of interest, but the search came up empty.