5 Amtrak workers hurt after trucks crash near Readville MBTA station in Hyde Park

5 Amtrak workers hurt after trucks crash near Readville MBTA station in Hyde Park

5 Amtrak workers hurt after trucks crash near Readville MBTA station in Hyde Park

BOSTON - Five Amtrak workers were hurt and taken to hospitals after two trucks crashed in Hyde Park early Friday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the Readville MBTA commuter rail station.

The Readville MBTA commuter rail station in Hyde Park after the crash Friday. CBS Boston

Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said one of the railroad's trucks collided with another Amtrak track truck. He said the collision "caused substantial damage to the vehicles involved."

Amtrak spokesperson Jen Flanagan said the workers were part of "an infrastructure maintenance work group" and that the five people hurt had "non-life-threatening injuries."

Several Transit and Amtrak police officers were called in after the crash.

Investigators look at an Amtrak track truck after the crash near the Readville MBTA commuter rail station in Hyde Park Friday. CBS Boston

"Members of the Transit Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit also responded and are investigating the incident and will present Chief Green and myself their findings when completed," Sullivan said in a statement.