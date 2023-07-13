It Happens Here: Brighton's Amplify Fitness gives you the chance to be a ninja

BRIGHTON -- A unique new gym in Brighton offers a chance to become a ninja.

Opening a gym during the pandemic would take some ninja skills. But that's what three friends and personal trainers decided to do together - opening Amplify Fitness on Soldiers Field Road.

"When the pandemic hit and our gym closed, we were all sitting at home and we were like, 'Is it time? Do we do this?' And so here we are, we're doing it," says Mia Lazarewicz, one of Amplify's co-owners.

Their mission - make fitness fun.

"The fitness industry is very unwelcoming, it's very elitist," says Lazarewicz. "People feel like they have to be insanely fit in order to work out."

"We want the emotional feeling, the connection with other people feeling, and that's what's really important," adds co-owner Sean McManus.

And they do take it gradually here. They're not throwing customers on the ninja course right away. They start with warm-ups and hanging exercises before graduating clients to the more challenging elements over time.

"We are creating an atmosphere and a culture that we want them to come in, we want them to have fun," says co-owner Eric Abella.

And they want Amplify to be the type of gym where everyone cheers for one another.

"We have always wanted to bring fitness to more people and make it a less scary, less intimidating, less screaming-in-your-face kind of thing and a more come in and move around because it feels good," says Lazarewicz.

If you're interested in the ninja classes, all ages are welcome, and they are held Wednesday and Friday nights. Amplify also offers more conventional exercise equipment and personal trainers.

For more information, visit their website.