Amesbury unveils new Redhawks mascot after retiring Native American imagery

AMESBURY - There is new hope that a divided community can become one team. On Monday night, the Amesbury school district unveiled its new mascot after retiring the old Native American imagery.

A new era of the Amesbury Redhawks has taken off. A first look of the new district wide mascot was unveiled at the school committee meeting, replacing the 75-year-old Amesbury Indians

"I also graduated from this high school and was a proud Amesbury Indian, but it was time for a change it was the right thing to do," said parent Michael Hildt.

It's been a work in progress, and at times a contentious topic in community.

"It was a hot button issue, but I think what the design team came up with I think a lot of people are very happy with," said Athletic Director Glen Gearin.

Last November, the school committee unanimously voted to retire the Indians as the mascot. The move coming at a time where several Bay State school districts and professional sports teams have already retired symbols deemed offensive to Native American tribes.

"We've talked about it and many communities are changing, change is inevitable, so as long as change is good, and the vast majority can agree with change, we'll do that," Gearin said.

The Redhawks suggestion came from a mascot review committee where stakeholders included students, parents and staff members.

"It's a protector. When you see hawks flying around, the way they hunt and protect their young, that's what we are all about here in Amesbury," Gearin said.

Typically, a rebranding transformation would cost about $65,000, but the cost was covered by the marketing agency Carbon, volunteering their services

"Something like this is one of projects it where it just feels good to give back and knowing that the school would have to spend a lot of money to try and do something like this, and we have the service right here it gives our team experience and gives us pride," said Nikki Raffenetti, owner of Carbon Marketing.

As tough as it is for some to let go of the past, they hope the community will now focus on the future and what the Redhawk embodies.

"I will always be an Amesbury Indian in the past and now an Amesbury Redhawk in the future," Hildt said.

Officials say students can expect to see their sports uniform change with the new logo, as the seasons come up.

