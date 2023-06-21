Amesbury postpones 4th of July fireworks due to endangered Bobolinks

AMESBURY – The 4th of July fireworks in Amesbury have been postponed due to endangered birds that are nesting in the area.

The Amesbury Days fireworks were scheduled for Tuesday, July 4.

When the city went to mow Woodsom Farm ahead of the festivities, they discovered endangered Bobolinks were nesting in the fields.

MassWildlife agents, representatives from Mass Audubon Society and the state ornithologist walked the field to determine which portions could be mowed.

After the mowing was done, officials decided there was not enough space for seating and parking to accommodate the crowds.

The fireworks will instead be held on Labor Day.