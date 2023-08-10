AmeriGas recalling 'potentially compromised' propane grill tanks

BOSTON – AmeriGas is voluntarily recalling several hundred "potentially compromised" propane grill tank cylinders.

The company said the recall, which impacts 490 tanks, is being done "out of an abundance of caution."

The tanks were sold July 27-August 2 in eastern Massachusetts as well as southern and central New Hampshire.

Impacted tanks have "EVAS-MO859" stamped on the cylinder's collar near the carry handle.

Anyone who purchased or exchanged the tanks with that code is asked to return it for a replacement tank.

The potential defect in the tanks is part of the valve assembly. It could result in a leak after disconnection from the grill.

