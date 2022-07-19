Watch CBS News
Local News

America's Test Kitchen workers vote to unionize

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROOKLINE- America's Test Kitchen workers have voted to join the Communications Workers of America as it enters contract negotiations.

"I am ecstatic about this win," said Jackie Gochenouer, a photo test cook at ATK.

The new CWA Local 1400 includes editors, test cooks, and video, tv, and podcast producers. Among the issues under discussion are pay increases, affordable health insurance, transparency in decision making and a commitment to diversity.

"It's been beyond heartwarming and faith-instilling to see so many of my coworkers stand up and show up for one another," said Emily Rahravan, an assistant editor at ATK. "Many have gone out of their way to ensure other people and departments are cared for and listened to. I am so excited to see how much more positive change ATK United can make in the future when we have a say in how the company's resources are used."

America's Test Kitchen, which is located in Brookline, includes the America's Test Kitchen show on public television, Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country magazines, and America's Test Kitchen Kids.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 7:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.