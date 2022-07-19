America's Test Kitchen workers vote to unionize

BROOKLINE- America's Test Kitchen workers have voted to join the Communications Workers of America as it enters contract negotiations.

"I am ecstatic about this win," said Jackie Gochenouer, a photo test cook at ATK.

The new CWA Local 1400 includes editors, test cooks, and video, tv, and podcast producers. Among the issues under discussion are pay increases, affordable health insurance, transparency in decision making and a commitment to diversity.

"It's been beyond heartwarming and faith-instilling to see so many of my coworkers stand up and show up for one another," said Emily Rahravan, an assistant editor at ATK. "Many have gone out of their way to ensure other people and departments are cared for and listened to. I am so excited to see how much more positive change ATK United can make in the future when we have a say in how the company's resources are used."

America's Test Kitchen, which is located in Brookline, includes the America's Test Kitchen show on public television, Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country magazines, and America's Test Kitchen Kids.