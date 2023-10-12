Watch CBS News
DC to Hyannis: American Airlines adds more Cape Cod flights

Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

HYANNIS - American Airlines is set to expand its presence in Cape Cod and the Islands next summer, and that includes adding flights from Washington, D.C. to Hyannis.

Daily flights from Reagan National Airport to Hyannis will begin on June 22. American is also adding daily flights from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Hyannis, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket that month.

American Airlines

Tickets for the flights to Hyannis go on sale October 23; other routes will be available to buy on October 16.

Right now, the Hyannis airport is serviced by Cape Air and JetBlue with flights to New York, Boston, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

