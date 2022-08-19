Watch CBS News
AMC screens 'Grease' in honor of Olivia Newton-John

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - More than 100 AMC movie theaters will show "Grease" this weekend in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

The actress and singer who starred in the 1978 classic film died earlier this month from breast cancer.

Tickets are $5, with $1 going to breast cancer research. The AMCs at Boston Common, Framingham and Methuen all have showtimes scheduled.

