AMC screens 'Grease' in honor of Olivia Newton-John
BOSTON - More than 100 AMC movie theaters will show "Grease" this weekend in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.
The actress and singer who starred in the 1978 classic film died earlier this month from breast cancer.
Tickets are $5, with $1 going to breast cancer research. The AMCs at Boston Common, Framingham and Methuen all have showtimes scheduled.
