Dashcam video shows ambulance avoid rollover crash in Peabody

PEABODY - Dashcam video from an ambulance captured a rollover crash on I-95 in Peabody during a snowstorm Tuesday afternoon. A car traveling on I-95 north lost control and went across the median, striking a guardrail.

The driver of the Atlantic ambulance was able to avoid the car that ended up in the southbound lanes.

The ambulance crew was transporting a patient to Mass General Hospital at the time. They pulled over and assisted the driver who crashed until additional crews arrived.

State Police said MassDOT responded to repair the guardrail and treat the road surface. Two lanes of the highway were closed while the crash was cleaned up.