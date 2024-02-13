Watch CBS News
Local News

Dashcam video shows ambulance avoid rollover crash in Peabody

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Dashcam video shows rollover crash in Peabody
Dashcam video shows rollover crash in Peabody 00:19

PEABODY - Dashcam video from an ambulance captured a rollover crash on I-95 in Peabody during a snowstorm Tuesday afternoon. A car traveling on I-95 north lost control and went across the median, striking a guardrail. 

The driver of the Atlantic ambulance was able to avoid the car that ended up in the southbound lanes. 

The ambulance crew was transporting a patient to Mass General Hospital at the time. They pulled over and assisted the driver who crashed until additional crews arrived. 

State Police said MassDOT responded to repair the guardrail and treat the road surface. Two lanes of the highway were closed while the crash was cleaned up.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 6:09 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.