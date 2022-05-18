Firefighters, driver hurt after ambulance and pickup truck crash on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON - Three people were hurt after an ambulance and a pickup truck crashed on Interstate 93 in Wilmington early Wednesday morning.

The Wilmington Fire Department said one of it's ambulances was heading to a crash on the highway just after 4 a.m. When it started to pull into the emergency turnaround it was hit by a pickup truck.

The two firefighters in the ambulance were treated at a nearby hospital and released. There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

The fire department said the pickup truck driver was also taken to the hospital but his condition was not known.

"This is a stark reminder to slow down and proceed with caution around emergency vehicles responding with their lights on," the department tweeted.