Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old girl found safe after alleged kidnapping in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – Massachusetts State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Cortana Goncalves, who they say was kidnapped by her non-custodial biological mother in Springfield.
State Police said 32-year-old Brandee Arnold kidnapped the young girl around 9:30 a.m. during a family gathering Thursday. Goncalves was found safe around noon at a trailer park on Fifth Ave. in Cheshire.
According to police, Arnold previously made suicidal and homicidal statements and there was "urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child."
Arnold was taken into police custody and will be brought to Springfield to face charges over the alleged kidnapping.
No further information is currently available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.