Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old girl found safe after alleged kidnapping in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD – Massachusetts State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Cortana Goncalves, who they say was kidnapped by her non-custodial biological mother in Springfield.

State Police said 32-year-old Brandee Arnold kidnapped the young girl around 9:30 a.m. during a family gathering Thursday. Goncalves was found safe around noon at a trailer park on Fifth Ave. in Cheshire. 

According to police, Arnold previously made suicidal and homicidal statements and there was "urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child."

Arnold was taken into police custody and will be brought to Springfield to face charges over the alleged kidnapping.

No further information is currently available. 

