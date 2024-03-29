Amber Alert issued in Massachusetts for child in car stolen from Chicopee

CHICOPEE - Massachusetts State Police issued an Amber Alert Friday after a car was stolen in Chicopee with 3-year-old Liam David Pagan inside. The car has since been found in Windsor, Connecticut, but police are still looking for the boy and a suspect.

The red 2021 Toyota Camry that was stolen at 8:50 a.m., State Police said. Police said just after 10:30 a.m. that the car was found at a Stop & Shop at 1095 Kennedy Road in Windsor.

"The suspect and child ARE NOT in the vehicle," police posted to social media. "Investigation and search is ongoing."

Liam David Pagan Massachusetts State Police

The boy was wearing all green and a shirt with dinosaurs and eggs on it. Police described the suspect as a White man believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, last seen wearing black pants and black Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.