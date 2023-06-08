Watch CBS News
'Amazing Butterflies' exhibit comes to Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO - Starting Friday, families will find some beautiful summer fun at the Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro.

The "Amazing Butterflies" exhibit will take visitors through an interactive maze, where they can experience how a caterpillar transforms into a butterfly. Visitors will get to learn how caterpillars move, what they eat and how other animals help and protect them.

Visitors go through the maze to learn how a caterpillar transforms into a butterfly. Capron Park Zoo

Children will even get the chance to crawl like a caterpillar and flap giant butterfly wings. The exhibit is open through August 20.

There will also be butterfly-themed events at the zoo all summer long.

