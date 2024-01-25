2 accused of stealing nearly $6,000 in items from Massachusetts Ulta store arrested at New York airport

WAREHAM - A woman and a teenager accused of stealing nearly $6,000 in products from an Ulta beauty store in Wareham were captured in New York trying to board a flight out of the country, police said.

The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Amalia Cinca of Maryland and a 17-year-old were among three women who stuffed stolen items into five bags at the store on January 7 and took off. The products were worth $5,818.

Amalia Cinca. Plymouth County District Attorney's Office

The next day, a similar theft involving three women was reported at the Ulta store in Waterford, Connecticut, but this time police were able to seize their minivan. Investigators said they found black garbage bags inside the vehicle and the items inside were traced back to the Wareham store.

Cinca and the teenage girl were arrested Tuesday evening at Kennedy International Airport in New York, where police said the two were trying to board a flight to Romania.

Cinca was arraigned in New York Wednesday and will now be returned to Massachusetts. The teenage girl is facing charges in New York. Investigators did not have any information on the third woman suspected in the thefts.