AM radio would be required in new cars under bipartisan bill

Bill would require AM radios in new cars

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan bill would require automakers to install AM radio in all new vehicles.

Sen. Ed Markey teamed up with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and others to introduce the legislation, saying AM radio is a vital tool for emergencies, especially in rural areas.

"Carmakers shouldn't tune out AM radio in new vehicles or put it behind a costly digital paywall," Markey said in a statement. "I am proud to introduce the AM for Every Vehicle Act to ensure that this resilient and popular communication tool does not become a relic of the past."

Last year Markey sent a letter to 20 of the world's leading car manufacturers, asking them to keep AM radio. Eight chose to remove it from their electric vehicles.